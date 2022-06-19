Cynthia “Cindy” Marie Tiggelman, 66, of South Haven, Michigan passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Bronson South Haven Hospital.
Cindy was born March 13, 1956 in South Haven to John and Bertha (Conroy) Tiggelman. Cindy graduated from South Haven High School in 1974. She worked as an engineering administrative assistant for Getman Corp. for the past 16 years.
Cindy was always active attending her nieces’ and nephews’ sporting events. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, playing Sudoku and making ceramics. She also loved her cats and horses. She was a member of the American Legion.
Cindy is survived by her father, John Tiggelman of Holland; three sisters – Susan (Michael) Steinbach or Camino, Calif., Kay (Paul) Nelson of South Haven and Linda (Brian) Kreiger of South Haven; nieces – Hayley Kreiger and Rachel (Jimmy) Ferris; nephews – Matt (Amy) Johnson, Ryan Nelson, Zach Nelson, Dylan Nelson, Jared Nelson, Aaron Kreiger and Mitch Kreiger; great niece and nephews, Samantha (Bradley) Holtzman and Collin Raczynski along with Emma, Hannah and Izzy and Bryn Reese and Nash; and two great-great nieces Lyla and Laya.
Cindy is preceded by her mother, Bertha Tiggelman and nephew, Jason Raczynski.
Visitation service will from 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Monday, June 20, 2022 at Filbrandt Chapel in South Haven. Friends wishing to make a memorial contribution can do so to Al-Van Humane Society at PO Box 421, South Haven, MI 49090. To view Cindy’s personal web page please visit www.starksfamilyfh.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.