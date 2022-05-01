Cynthia “Carol” Hallock’s dad, Edward Knoll, was born in Groningen, The Netherlands. Her mother, also Dutch, was born in Chicago. Her dad repaired boilers on steam engines for the railroad.
Carol was born on April 17, 1939. She was the youngest of five: Jo, Cork, Judy and Bernice.
She grew up in Wyoming, Mich., and graduated from Wyoming High School. She graduated from the Grand Rapids School of Bible and Music, also called the Grand Rapids School of Basketball and Matrimony.
After graduation, she went to Japan as a missionary. She served with the Far Eastern Gospel Crusade, which later changed its name to SEND International. She was in Tokyo, Kofu and Okinawa.
She believed she was done as a missionary when Don Hallock called her and asked her to marry him and be the mother of his three children. They were married on March 25, 1983, and enjoyed 39 years together.
Don’s first wife had gone to be with the Lord after having leukemia for three years. Carol was on Okinawa, Japan, when Don proposed. She was able to come home to marry him in December. They celebrated Dec. 18 as “Airport Day.”
In the wedding ceremony, Don and Carol exchanged vows to become husband and wife. Then, she and the children exchanged vows. She took each one by name to be her God-appointed children. Each child took her by name to be their God-appointed mother. On May 1, 1984, Carol adopted the children. Each year, they celebrated Adoption Day.
Today, she has 10 grandchildren: Andy has Everett, Amara and Ainsleigh; Steve has Padraic, Seth, Eli and Rhea (his birth mother’s first name); Deb has Hannah (who just recently married Ben), Asa and Laydan.
Don and Carol were able to travel. They visited all 50 states, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore. The height of their travels was teaching English in China for four years, where they also traveled. They also were able to see Xian, where the Terracotta Warriors are, and to see a very small section of The Great Wall.
Don and Carol had just celebrated 39 years of marriage in March, and Carol had just celebrated her 83rd birthday on April 17, just five days before going to be with the Lord. Her death was sudden and unexpected. She did not appear to be that sick.
Carol loved the Lord, loved her husband who the Lord had provided, loved her children who he had provided, and loved her grandchildren.
Andy remembers her calm in the midst of storms. He had just turned 13 when she and his dad were married.
Steve appreciated how much she loved each one of her grandchildren.
Don loved his wife, and she will be dearly missed.
A memorial service for Carol will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Horseshoe Community Bible Church, 4934 104th Ave., Grand Junction, MI 49056. Pastor Don Miller will officiate. No flowers please.
