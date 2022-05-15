Dana Berry, age 58, of Grand Junction, passed away May 9, 2022 at home. Dana was born Sept. 11, 1963, in California and moved to the Bangor area when she was a young girl and remained there the rest of her life. Dana loved spending time with friends and family, especially next to her beloved pool.
She is survived by her husband of almost 34 years, Sidney Berry; her daughter, Michelle Haygood (Rodney Morin); son, Sidney Berry (Kaylynn Ankarstran), and her baby pup; her mother, Patty Cross; her father, Floyd Householder; grandchildren, Briona (Joe) Leadingham, Kyler Price (Lacie Aaron), Nathaniel Berry and Shadyn Crockett; great-grandchildren, Rory and Bailey Leadingham; bonus children, Nicole McColl, Angela Fellows, Nichole Newnum, Jamye Hall, and too many others to completely list; bonus grandchildren, Kara and Nathanael Morin; siblings, Tim (Anna) Householder, Peggy Householder, Gary (Sandy) Householder and Nick (Cricket) Householder; special niece, Heather Hicks (who joined her at almost every chemo treatment); and many other nieces and nephews, whom she loved.
Dana was preceded in death by her grandparents; stepfather, Joe Cross; mother-in-law, Peggy Fuggat; father-in-law, Dale Berry; best friend, Tom McColl; and her beloved dogs, Nikki and Mariah.
Cremation has taken place along with a private family ceremony. A celebration of life for Dana will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Bangor Chapel, D.L. Miller Funeral Home, www.dlmillerfuneralhome.com.