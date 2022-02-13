Danah F. Peterson, 76, went to be with her loving Lord and his Angels on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Danah was born in Adrian on April 16, 1945 to Robert Sutton and Maryanne (Griffith) Sutton, who preceded Danah in death.
She is survived by her loving husband, John Peterson with 46-plus years of marriage, and their four children, Keri (Robert) Gardner, Todd W. Peterson, Torrey (Yachen) Peterson and Kylee (AJ) Pugh. She is also survived by sister Sally (Bill) McCormick, sister Jill (Jim) Conway and brother Sidney Sutton. Danah has six grandchildren, including Erjia, Jerod, Cassidy, Aurora, Piper and Joah, as well as many nieces and nephews.
One of her biggest thrills in life was to be there to help her youngest daughter, Kylee, deliver her grandson, Joah, five years ago in her house in Portage, Ind. She will be remembered for her great humor, artistic talents, sly wins on game nights, great cooking and her love of anything sweet.
Danah was a member of Portage First United Methodist Church since moving to Portage, Ind. in 2008. Danah will be cremated and a memorial visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at Portage First United Methodist Church, 2637 McCool Road, Portage, IN 46368. Memorial services will follow at noon at the church. A luncheon will be available for attendees after the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to assist with Danah’s medical and funeral expenses can be made to John Peterson, in care of Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home, 6941 Central Avenue, Portage, IN 46368. On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com