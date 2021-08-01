Daniel Charles Mason, 75, of South Haven, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021. He was born Dec. 6, 1945 in South Haven to Cecil Clyde and Ruth Ellen (Thorpe) Mason. Daniel enjoyed hunting and playing cards.
Daniel is preceded in death by his parents: Cecil and Ruth, his brother: Bob Mason and sisters: Blanche Higgs and Sharon Ponicki.
Daniel is survived by his daughter: Rita Ann Frabee, three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Burial has taken place. Daniel has been laid to rest at Covert Cemetery in Covert.
