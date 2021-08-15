Our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Daniel Pacyna, age 80, passed away on Aug. 7, 2021. He was born on April 26, 1941 in Chicago, Ill. to William and Bernice Pacyna. He was a graduate of South Haven High School and Michigan State University. He retired after 33 years in the insurance industry.
Dan welcomed the challenge of fixing just about anything and everything needing repair. He was our family’s handyman extraordinaire! He enjoyed family vacations in the motor home, especially camping at Fort Wilderness campground at Disney World in Florida. He also had special memories of a trip taken to ancestral Poland with his father and siblings. Also, he so enjoyed his Gold Wing motorcycle! After retirement, Dan and Cheryl spent many winters at the Villages in Florida.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Cheryl (Brenner); his daughters Christine Miller, Molly Francis and Kate Shaw (Nathan); his 5 grandchildren Amanda McMurray (Justin), Audra Francis, Emma Francis, Owen Shaw and Luke Shaw; great-grandchildren Celeste and Calvin McMurray; his brother Chester Pacyna (Mary); and his sister Celine LePere.
Dan’s family extends a heartfelt thank you to the staff at the Hospice of Lansing Stoneleigh Residence for their wonderful and compassionate care given to Dan.
There was a celebration of Dan’s life held on Saturday, Aug. 14. The family received guests from 1-4 p.m., luncheon provided, at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home East Chapel, 1730 E Grand River Ave. East Lansing, MI 48823.
If desired, the family suggests memorial contributions to Hospice of Lansing, Stoneleigh Residence.