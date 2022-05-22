Danny “Popsy” Wade Hampton, 69, of South Haven, formerly of Niles, passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at home. Danny was born Sept. 29, 1952, in Burlington Iowa, to Woodrow and Virginia (Smith) Hampton.
Danny was a football fan of the University of Michigan and Tom Brady. He loved fishing at the St. Joe River with his sons in Niles along with watching “Married with Children” and different nature and Sci-Fi television shows. Another great love for Danny was fast cars.
Danny is survived by his wife of 38 years, Wanda and son Joshua with granddaughter Leigha and son James with grand daughter Lilly. He is survived by sisters Deb (Dave) Holzhausen and Elaine Snyder and Brothers Tim (Jodi) Hampton, David Hampton and many nieces and nephews
Danny was preceded in death by his father Woodrow “Bud” Hampton and sister Darlene and brother Darren.
Dan was greatly cared for through Caring Circle Hospice and the family sends a big thank you to his hospice nurse Ann and Meg and Theresa his care givers.
Cremation has taken place. Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
To view Danny’s personal web page please visit www.starksfamilyfh.com.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Caring Circle Hospice or to family member Joshua Hampton for the granddaughters.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.