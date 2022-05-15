Danny Walter Williams Sr., 78, of Paw Paw, passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at Bronson Methodist Hospital, Kalamazoo. Danny was born March 1, 1944 in Rector, Ark., son of the late Charlie and Pearl Williams and had lived in the area the past 44 years. Danny was a very unpredictable man. He loved working on the farm and grew up fishing with his father. Danny enjoyed working on his lawnmower and tinkering in the garage. More than anything, Danny loved his family and cherished every moment they spent together.
Surviving is his wife, Kathy; children, Paul, Steve, Tricia, Christina, Tina, Danny and Tim Williams; 16 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Barb; sister, Louise; and brothers, Calvin and David.
The family met friends on Monday, May 9, 2022 at the Bangor Chapel, D.L. Miller Funeral Home, www.dlmillerfuneralhome.com. Interment followed at Hicks Cemetery.