Darlene M. Sholes, 84, of South Haven, passed away Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 at Douglas Cove Health and Rehabilitation, Douglas. Darlene was born Aug. 20, 1938 in Manistique, the daughter of Amos and Eva (Gemmel) Anthony, and has lived in the South Haven area for the past 65 years.
She was a registered nurse at South Haven Hospital, sold real estate, and loved quilting and making bead jewelry. Surviving are her 2 sons, Ervin (Mary) Voisard of Pullman and Allan Voisard of South Haven; 2 grandsons, Ervin III, Trentyn Voisard; 3 sisters, Bernice Suhr, Evon Pierson and Janice Grooms; brother, George Anthony; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin Sholes; sister, Margaret Mallory; and grandson, Brandon Voisard. According to her wishes cremation has taken place and there will be a gathering of family and friends at a future date for a memorial. Arrangements entrusted to the Bangor Chapel, D. L. Miller Funeral Home, www.dlmillerfuneralhome.com.