David Allen Springett, 80, passed away peacefully in his home after a battle with lung cancer surrounded by loved ones on Sep. 6, 2023. He was born Oct. 12, 1942 in South Haven and was a lifetime resident.
David was a high school graduate and served his Country as a U.S Army Sergeant in the Vietnam War. He received an honorable discharge in October 1969. He worked alongside his parents at Everett Piano Company for many years. And he retired from Double J molding.
He will be remembered most by family and friends as a happy-go-lucky guy who shared his smile and laugh in every conversation. If his joke didn’t make you laugh, his laugh would.
He loved his Detroit Lions and longed to see them win just one more playoff game, Hot rod cars or any car he deemed as cool, tinkering on his Cub cadet trackers, watching his granddaughters play softball and teaching them to drive.
He was preceded in death by his remarkable parents Kenneth and Ann (Seiler) Springett and his beloved wife Dianna (Priebe) Springett.
He is survived by his sister Kathy Stevenson; his Daughter Karen Marr and her partner Terry Geraci; his Son Todd Springett and his partner Amanda Beelen; granddaughters Kristen (Tom) Williams, Jenna (Colin) Stivers, Katie Marr and her partner Richard Williams; his sweetheart for the last 5 years and loving caretaker for the last 2 1/2 years of them, Shelley Inman, and fur baby Sammie.
His remains will be scattered near his wife Dianna at Greenwood Cemetery in Petoskey by family. Date has yet to determined. Any family or close friends are more than welcome to join us. If you would like to be informed of the future date and time. Please email karen_marr@ yahoo.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.