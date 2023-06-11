David Craig Wenzel, 69 passed away suddenly at his home, June 4, 2023 in Covert. He was born Nov. 9, 1953 in South Haven to Clarence and Marilyn Wenzel.
Visitation for David will be held Thursday, June 15, 2023 at First United Methodist Church, 429 Michigan Ave, South Haven, MI 49090 from noon until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m., also at First United Methodist Church. David will be laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery in South Haven.
David is survived by Timothy (Tammy) Wenzel, Julie (Scott) Reed, sister-in-law Kathy Wenzel, nephew Ian Wenzel and many cousins.
He is preceded in death by parents and brother Chris Wenzel.
David was born and raised in South Haven. He graduated from L.C. Mohr High School. David was, kind, thoughtful, intelligent and funny, a very caring person. He loved history and was an avid stamp, coin and antiquities collector.
To view David’s personal webpage please visit www.starksfamilyfh.com Arrangements are entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.