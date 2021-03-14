On March 8, 2021 while surrounded by loved ones, Dave went to be with Jesus Christ his Savior. Dave was born on Dec. 5, 1948 in Harvey, Ill. to Orville and Josephine Dilts.
After attending college at Eastern Illinois University, he enjoyed a very successful 44-year career in investment banking, working for John Nuveen and Bank of America/Merrill Lynch.
Dave was the consummate gentleman and a true romantic who proposed to Kathryn after only their third date and they were married for 30 years. Aside from his career, his passions were sports (especially golf and all Chicago teams), politics, creative hobbies, beach combing in Florida, music, and red wine. He absolutely loved living near Lake Michigan.
Dave was an avid conversationalist with a sharp wit and a dry sense of humor. He treasured time spent with family and his kindness, his wisdom, his hugs, and his joyful, loving demeanor will be greatly missed (along with his chocolate martinis).
Dave is survived by his wife, Kathryn (Tamandl) Dilts of South Haven; daughter Melissa (Phil) Davis of Arlington, Texas; son Jeffrey Dilts of San Angelo, Texas, and step-daughters Jill (Tony Marr) Fogerty and Kelley McCloughan, both of South Haven; grandchildren Samantha, Alyson, Mikayla, Amanda, Charlotte, Rachael, Matt and Zachary; great-grandsons Liam and Logan; sister Ruth (Harley) Collins of Lincoln University, Pa. and numerous nephews and nieces.
Dave is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Melanie and his granddaughter Autumn.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation (tunnel2towers.org) or any charity of choice. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guest book at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
