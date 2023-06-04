David E. Wellever, 93, of South Haven passed away May 29, 2023. He was born Nov. 10, 1929 in Battle Creek to Ross and Sedona (Moyles) Wellever. In 2005 he married Juanita Ingraham.
David graduated from Lakeview High School in 1947. He went on to attain an Associate’s Degree at Western Michigan University. David attended the Great Lakes Navel Academy, graduating in 1951, and serving during the Korean conflict. His career path led him to various positions in the financial world. David was a third-generation woodworker who loved the outdoors and camping.
David is survived by wife, Juanita Wellever; his children Michael Wellever and Julie (Scott) Woodard: grandchildren Anthony (Emily) Woodard, Kristin (Dr. William) Dodgen, William (Chloe) Woodard, Sara (Jackson) Currie, Ryan Wellever, Megan (Ryan) Callahan, and Rory (Kendra) Wellever; and 15 great-grandchildren; along with step-children Jim (Amy) Ingraham, Deb Dalton and Douglas (Gabrielle) Ingraham and their families.
He is preceded in death by parents, Ross and Sedona (Moyles) Wellever, and brother, Larry “Skip” Wellever.
A visitation will be held on Monday June 12, 2023 at First Congregational Church, UCC in South Haven from 11 a.m. – noon with the funeral service immediately following at noon.
To view David’s personal web page please visit www.starksfamilyfh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.