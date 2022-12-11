David Robert Kellogg, 67, of South Haven, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at his home.
He was born Sept. 21, 1955 to Robert “Bob” Kellogg and Janet (Loos) Kellogg of South Haven.
David worked at Olson Interiors for many years, Hot ‘N Now in South Haven, and retired from McDonald’s in Bangor.
David was never married or had children of his own, but was the Godfather to Brandi Brassard (Cameron Berry) of Bloomingdale, and Jamison Brassard of Grand Junction. David had two God-grandchildren, Urban Sharp and River Berry of Bloomingdale.
David is preceded in death by father, Bob Kellogg, brother Rick Kellogg, nephew Dustin Kellogg, grandmother Gwinavere (Burrows) Kellogg, and close friends Steve and Viola Visser.
David is survived by his brothers, Bobby Kellogg of Niles, and Doug Kellogg of South Haven; his sister Jennifer Parcel of Niles; his niece Shannon Kellogg of South Haven; his two close cousins Ronald and Robert Gofourth of Alabama; and his lifelong friends, Robert and Debbie Brassard of Grand Junction, Sandra Visser and AL Wildschut of South Haven, Stephanie Visser of Los Angeles, Calif., Dennis and Vikki Olson of South Haven and Teresa Brassard of South Haven.
David had a lasting mark on everyone he had met, friends with everyone.
He enjoyed and had a love for the history of the San Francisco earthquake, The Titanic and Victorian era construction.
David enjoyed spending his time with his close friends and family. He loved spending time with his grand Godchildren (Urban Sharp, and River Berry) with smiles and telling them how much Uncle Grinch loved them.
Celebration of Life was Dec. 10, at 2 p.m. at First Church of God in South Haven, Michigan, 603 Green St., South Haven.
Arrangements by Filbrandt Chapel – Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, South Haven.