On Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, Dean Martin Decker, of Woodstock, Ga., loving father of three, passed away peacefully at his home at age 69. Dean was born to William and Patricia Decker on Dec. 28, 1953 in South Haven.
He graduated from South Haven High School in South Haven, in 1972. He received a bachelor of arts degree in Education from Concordia University in 1976. After college, Dean pursued a natural career in sales. He found his calling selling menswear and created his own business, Classic Clothiers.
Dean enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, laughing and cracking jokes, playing in the Cornhole Atlanta League, and had a lifelong passion for anything relating to automobiles. He loved supporting his children and grandchildren, and often spoke of his children being his greatest accomplishment.
Dean was preceded in death by William Decker and Patricia Decker. He is survived by his three children: daughter Julie and her husband Jacob, son Ben and his wife Dani, son Andy and his girlfriend Gisele; as well as his two brothers Dan Decker and David Decker; his former spouse Beth, and five grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Lakeside Funeral Home in Woodstock, Ga., with a visitation at 12:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. www.stjude.org/donate