Deborah Ann Streeter, 62, of South Haven, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Ky. Deborah was born July 9, 1958 to Daniel and Patricia (Gillette) Newnum in Plainwell.
She graduated from South Haven High School with the Class of 1976. Deborah worked in sales for Midwest Family Broadcasting in South Haven for over 20 years. She loved reading and watching the Hallmark Channel. She was an active member of Bangor Church of Christ. Deborah cherished time spent with her family and especially enjoyed her girl time with her granddaughter Olivia.
Deborah is preceded in death by her father, Daniel Newnum.
Deborah is survived by her children – Patrick Streeter of Paw Paw, Jeremy (Susie) Price of South Haven and Kenneth Streeter of St. Joseph; mother – Patricia Newnum; granddaughter – Olivia Price; siblings – Daniel (Lori) Tefft of Edinburgh, Ind., Rob Newnum of Paw Paw and Susie Bartig of Taylorsville, Ky. Several nieces and nephews and her former spouse – Ben Price also survive.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 12, 2021 at Bangor Church of Christ, 214 N. Walnut Street, Bangor, MI 49013 with Pastor Jeremiah Johnson officiating. Deborah will be laid to rest at Arlington Hill Cemetery in Bangor. Contributions may be made in Deborah’s memory to Bangor Church of Christ, 214 Walnut Street, Bangor, MI 49013. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
