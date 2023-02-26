Debra Alice Curran, 66, of South Haven, passed away on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at her home in South Haven. She was born Nov. 2, 1956 in South Bend, Ind. to Walter and Edna (Hoover) Curran.
The family will receive guests at a memorial gathering from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Newell Chapel, 83313 M-51, Decatur. Memorial contributions may be given to the Al-Van Humane Society Adoption Center, www.al-van.org.
Debbie was a self-proclaimed “cat lady.” She spent her life saving and caring for cats. She took pride and enjoyment as a pet sitter, caring for the pets of family and friends. Debbie was also avid sports fan, especially for her beloved Chicago Cubs.
Debbie will be missed by her brother, Floyd (Lynette) Curran; and many other nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her sisters, Jackie Shafer, and Sally High; and her parents.