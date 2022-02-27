Delores Katheryn Shaffer Stickland died at home, near her garden, on Jan. 28, 2022. She was born on Dec. 16, 1934, in Littleton, WV, the only child of Paul and Bernice Jobes Shaffer. The family followed the oil boom north, eventually settling in Michigan when Delores was still very young. She spent most of her childhood in Grandville, where she met Bob Stickland in 3rd grade; he was smitten from the start.
Dee loved music, learning to sing and harmonize with her cousins and aunts during visits to West Virginia. She sang in talent shows, glee clubs, weddings and musicals on her way to earning music scholarships at Grand Rapids Junior College and Western Michigan University. In 1957, she finished her bachelor of arts degree in Music Education, the same year Bob completed his engineering degree at the University of Michigan. They married and moved to Jackson, where Bob started his lengthy career with Consumers Power.
In Jackson, Delores continued her lifelong commitment to music, singing in the adult choir and directing the children’s choir at the Methodist church, while also singing the lead role in many productions by the Gilbert and Sullivan Society of Jackson.
Bob’s job moved them to Northville, where she served as chauffeur, chef, personal shopper and school volunteer for their children, Christine and Timothy. She enjoyed family ski vacations and camping trips. Bob’s next move with Consumers took the family to Kalamazoo, where Dee played tennis and joined a creative and fun-loving craft group. She and Bob accompanied these close friends on travels locally and around the world. They started spending winters in Venice, Fla., and were always ready for a day trip to meet up with other Michigan snowbirds.
After retiring from Consumers, Bob’s second career with the City of South Haven gave them the opportunity to live near Lake Michigan. Delores enjoyed decorating their home, and most of all, creating a beautiful garden. She was happiest in her garden, and even after Bob passed away in 2021, she was able to enjoy caring for the flowers she loved.
Her children are grateful to the many people that helped care for Delores in her beautiful home. A special thank you to the Lynch, Shelden and Olson families, Sarah Hockin-Mix, Brandylyn Arredondo, Tai Schultz, Carole MacLean, Danny Veestra, Ellen Leins, Valerie Ridley and most especially, Mary Webb.
A memorial service is planned for Sunday, June 5, 2022, at 2 pm at Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church in South Haven. Dessert will be served immediately after the service in the fellowship room. In honor of Delores, donations in her name would be welcomed by Al-Van Humane Society, SHOUT Drawbridge Flower Project and University of Michigan Gilbert & Sullivan Society.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 269-556-9450.