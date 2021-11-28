Dennis Franklin Sheehy, born to Maurice and Rachel (Hale) Sheehy, on Feb. 28, 1933, in St. Clair Shores, passed away, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Dennis was united in marriage to Norma Louise Wood at Shrine of The Little Flower, in Royal Oak, on Nov.25, 1961.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years Norma, and three sons: Mark (Shannon) Sheehy, Brian (Patti) Sheehy and David (Kris) Sheehy; grandchildren: Nick French and Zachary Sheehy and great-granddaughter: Stella Sheehy. He is also survived by sisters-in law, Betty Sheehy and Joyce Sheehy, and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: William and Richard; and seven sisters: Nora, Elizabeth, Patricia, Josephine, Ellen, Priscilla and Maureen.
Dennis was a member of St. Basil Catholic Church in South Haven. He retired from TI Automotive in Warren. He enjoyed family activities, morning coffee with friends, socializing at Senior City and was an avid reader. Dennis enjoyed talking with anyone and everyone, “He never met a stranger.”
A Mass of Christian Burial was at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 at St. Basil Catholic Church of South Haven. Please make donations in honor of Dennis to the American Cancer Society.