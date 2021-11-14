Dennis Robert Snyder, 75, of Fort Myers, Fla., passed away Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.
Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Fort Myers has been entrusted with final care.
Updated: November 14, 2021 @ 5:13 pm