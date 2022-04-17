Dennis Robert Snyder of Fort Myers, Fla. passed away on Nov. 4, 2021. Dennis was born in South Haven on Aug. 26, 1946.
He graduated from South Haven High School in 1965, where he enjoyed playing football and basketball. He attended Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo where he received a bachelor’s degree in Education and a master’s degree in Physical Education.
He taught for 2 years at Otsego Public Schools in Otsego before moving to Fort Myers, Fla. where he taught physical education at Orange River Elementary School for 36 years. His love for teaching is evident in the generations of students who continued to be a part of his life, beyond their graduation.
Dennis started learning photography during his years of teaching and took numerous pictures of his students. After retiring, Dennis’s love of photography inspired him to become a freelance photographer. As a freelancer, he photographed Orange River Elementary, Middle and High School and Florida Gulf Coast University sporting events as well as Western Michigan University football and volleyball games. Dennis spent his summers in Kalamazoo, and with his camera in hand, he loved photographing family events. Photography was his passion and favorite pastime along with playing golf with his closest friends.
His other love was anything and everything related to the Olympics. He was a part of a national committee to promote the Olympics in schools. He attended the Winter Olympics in Calgary, Alberta, Canada in 1988 and the Summer Olympics in Atlanta, Ga. in 1996.
Dennis was preceded in death by his mother Virginia (Snyder) Braschler and Joseph Snyder of South Haven. He is survived by his brother David L. Snyder and wife Janet Snyder; niece Jennifer Sankey (Anand Sankey); nephew Joseph Snyder; grandniece Anna Sankey; and grandnephews Joshua Snyder and Joseph Snyder and extended Drenth, Bartels, Rydecki, Braschler, Kennedy, Karen Connors and Farnsworth families.
A memorial to honor Dennis’s life will be held in Ft. Myers, Fla. and in South Haven. The memorial for Dennis in South Haven will take place from 2-4 p.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Filbrandt Chapel in South Haven.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Western Michigan University Gary Fund; Gift Processing, WMU Foundation, 1903 W. Michigan Ave., Kalamazoo, MI 49008 or the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee Fund, USPOC Development, 1 Olympic Plaza, Colorado Springs, CO 80909.
The family is being helped by Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes at 1076 S. Bailey Ave., South Haven, MI 49090, 269-637-0333.