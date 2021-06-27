Dennis W. Shouse, 72, of South Haven, formerly of Kalamazoo, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo. He was born Sept. 7, 1948 to James Fred Shouse (deceased) and Mary Ruth (Daniels) Shouse (deceased) in Wyandotte.
Dennis married Barbara Strand on Aug. 11, 1990 in Kalamazoo. They shared 31 years in marriage. Dennis was an associate professor at Western Michigan University working in specialty programs in the Health and Human Services Department for 25 years. He then started his own business called Behavioral Health Group which assists in the recertification for drug and alcohol counselors in the State of Michigan.
Dennis and Barbara enjoyed wintering in Florida where he especially enjoyed fishing. Dennis also enjoyed watching baseball and was a devoted fan to the Detroit Tigers.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Dennis is survived by his wife – Barbara Shouse of South Haven; siblings – William Fred Shouse (Theresa (deceased)) of Murfreesboro, Tenn. and Gregory Alan (Janie) Shouse of Columbia, Tenn.; and nephews – Eric William Shouse (Jenny) of Spring Hill, Tenn. and Matthew Charles Shouse (Ashley) of Layfette, Tenn. and a host of additional Tennessee relatives.
Dennis will be laid to rest next to his parents at the Santa Fe Cemetery in Santa Fe, Tenn. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at www.FilbrandtFFh.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven, MI, (269) 637-0333.