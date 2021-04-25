Don Quickery, 70, of Coloma, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021 at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo. He was born June 22, 1950 to Wilbur and Mary Jane (Click) Quickery in Fort Wayne, Ind.
Don worked for Alreco Metals and Dean Foods before retiring in 2005. He enjoyed golfing, riding his bike, walking, growing tomatoes and spending time at the beach. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren who knew him as PaPa.
He is preceded in death by his father, Wilbur Quickery along with his brothers – David and Dale Quickery, granddaughter – Lexie Puckett and nephew Jason Quickery.
Don is survived by his children – Stacy (Scott) Assink of Jenison, Carlie (Jim) Puckett of South Haven and grandchildren – Dakota, Chase, Izabelle, Piper and Carissa Puckett and Ian Assink; his mother – Mary Jane Quickery; siblings – Sandy Ramsey, Dan (Joanne) Quickery, Marilyn Quickery, Carol Quickery Wilkinson and Margie (Steve) Quickery-Harms, all of Fort Wayne, Ind. and former spouse and best friend – Nancy Quickery of South Haven. He has several nieces and nephews who were very special to him who also survive. Along with his grand dogs Cocoa and Cozmo and grandbird Frederick.
Visitation will be held from noon-1 p.m. on Monday, April 26, 2021 at Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven. Graveside services will follow the visitation at 1:30 p.m. at the North Shore Memory Gardens in Hagar Shores. Contributions may be made in Don’s memory to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven, 637-0333.