Donald Albert Frabe, 80, of South Haven, passed away Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at his home under Hospice care. He was born Feb. 4, 1941 to Grant and Elizabeth (Benacker) Frabe in South Haven.
Donald married Geraldine Jacobs on June 30, 1962 at the First Church of God in South Haven. They shared over 59 years in marriage together.
Donald worked for Everett Piano in South Haven for 12 years before owning his own business, Don’s Mobile Home Moving. Donald operated his business for 40 years before retiring in 2010.
He loved spending time in the barn and spending time with his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. He enjoyed going dancing with their friends and listening to his polka music. He had a deep love for building his “G” scale model trains. Donald was also an avid tinkerer and invented many items, some of which he held patents to.
He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings – Irma Sheridan, Leroy Frabe and Larry Frabe.
Donald is survived by his wife – Geraldine Frabe of South Haven; children – Carol Lynn (Rick) Young and Michael (Rita) Frabe, both of South Haven; grandchildren – Austin (Jamie), Brandon (Carrie) and Grant Frabe; great-grandchildren – Elliott, Hadleigh, Cole, Josephine, Paisley, and Adaline and his fur baby, Angel.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at Donald and Geraldine’s home (barn) at 17950 72nd St., South Haven, MI 49090. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Frabe Family at 17950 72nd St., South Haven, MI 49090. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
