Donald E. Hunt, 86, of South Haven passed away Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023 at Centrica at Rose Arbor. Don was born Dec. 8, 1936 in South Haven, the son of Leo and Ethel (Quick) Hunt, and has lived in the South Haven area all of his life.
He enjoyed sports, baseball, biking, and being outdoors. He was very athletic, and was willing to help anybody that needed it. He always saw the best of everybody. Don was always humble and kind.
Surviving are his 3 children, Donald J. (Hazel) Hunt Jr. of Sparta, Tenn., Wendi (David) Etchason of Smithville, Tenn., Timothy Hunt of South Haven; 10 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Dorothy Rithamel of Holland, Carolyn Pettis of South Haven; brother, Allen Hunt of South Haven; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by brothers, Cecil, Charles and sisters, Lucella and Barbara. Funeral services were held Aug. 8, 2023 at the Bangor Chapel, D. L. Miller Funeral Home. Interment followed in Lakeview Cemetery, South Haven. The family suggests memorials be made to the Al-Van Humane Society.