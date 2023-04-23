Donald Edward Harrell, M.D., age 75, of South Haven, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his children, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ronnee Jean Harrell; and his parents, Lonnie and Erna Harrell.
Don will be lovingly remembered by his children, Ryan and Abby Harrell, Amanda Harrell-Seyburn and Adam Seyburn; grandchildren, Samantha, Treyton, Keegan, Ryer and Tagg; and brothers, William Harrell, Thomas and Patricia Harrell and Ronald Harrell.
He graduated from Lawton High School, Michigan State University with a degree in Zoology, and University of Michigan Medical School. Dr. Harrell was a talented family practice physician providing medical care for over 40 years to the Kalamazoo community.
Don and Ronnee raised their children in Kalamazoo and later relocated to South Haven. He was an active member in his church. He was a talented artist, and a passionate sailor and kayaker. Don loved Michigan rivers and lakes. He was known for his intellect, kindness, humor, storytelling and appreciation for ice cream and Coca-Cola. May his memory be a blessing to all who knew him.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023, from 4-6 p.m. at The Church of the Epiphany Episcopal Church, 410 Erie St., South Haven, MI, 49090. In lieu of flowers, those who wish, may make memorial contributions to the Michigan Maritime Museum – Launching a Legacy Capital Campaign. Condolences may be sent online at www.mkd funeralhome.com.