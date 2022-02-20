Donald Frank Holmquist, age 78 of Las Vegas, Nev., passed away on Jan. 20, 2022. Don was born on June 19, 1943 in Detroit, and was the son of Carl and Clara Lillian (Chaddock) Holmquist.
He attended Bangor High School as a star basketball player, and was a member of Key Club and Class President. Don graduated in 1961 and went on to study Physical Education at Western Michigan University.
Don was well liked by everyone in the community and continued to maintain friendships that spanned 65-plus years. Don enjoyed riding dirt bikes, watching basketball and having dinner with friends. He worked in sales for the majority of his life and never met someone he considered a stranger.
Don was predeceased by his parents. Surviving in addition to his wife, Natalie G. Hall, are his sons Dane Werts, David Walker, Daniel Walker and his daughters Jeanette Brown, Melissa Timmons and Charissa Mentzer. Don also leaves behind 11 grandchildren that will miss him dearly.
A Celebration of Life was held at 2 p,m, on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 at Palm Southwest Mortuary, 7979 W Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas, Nev. Those who wish to remember Don in a special way may make gifts in his memory to the ASPCA.