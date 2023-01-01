Donald George Braschler, 86, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. He passed away from complications of Alzheimer’s disease.
Donald was born in Harvey, Ill. on July 1, 1936 to June (Bultman) and George Braschler. At the age of 15, he started working at MacKenzie’s Bakery in South Haven as a clean-up boy.
With his constant desire to learn and improve, Donald took his love of baking to Dunwoody Institute in Minnesota and then returned to the bakery and became a partner and owner. Don changed the name to Golden Brown Bakery in 1983 and remained president and CEO until his retirement in 2018.
Donald also served on the former Citizen’s Bank Board of Directors and was involved in many charitable projects that brought him to several Third World countries where he would use his expertise of baking to help people start their own businesses.
Donald also led several different building projects in and around the South Haven area like Quaker Street Condominiums and Winding Creek Estates.
Donald was a member of Hope Reformed Church where he was active as a deacon and elder and loved to sing in the church choir.
Donald married Joyce (Bossenga) Braschler, July 20, 1957 in Cicero, Ill. He was preceded in death by his parents June Bauer and George Braschler and stepmother Virginia Braschler as well as his sister-in-law, Lorraine Bossenga.
Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Joyce Braschler; daughter Cheryl (Daniel) Shubert of West Bloomfield and sons David (Barrie) Braschler of South Haven and Douglas (Beth) Braschler of Hamilton; siblings Barbara (Royal) Gaddy of South Haven and Robert (Nancy) Braschler of Hudson, Wis.; and also his special extended David Snyder family; eight grandchildren: Catherine (Dallas) Waldrop, James Shubert, Benjamin (Amy) Braschler, William (Carly) Braschler and Galib, Allie, Baye Lee and Jenna Braschler; along with two great-grandchildren: Eleanor and Mabel Braschler.
Visitation was from 10 a.m.-11 a.m., Dec. 30, 2022 at Hope Reformed Church, 1365 Monroe Blvd., South Haven. A memorial service began at 11 a.m. at the church with Pastor Steve Smallegan officiating. Donald was laid to rest at North Shore Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Donald may be made to Rehoboth Christian School, PO Box 41, Rehoboth, NM, 87322. To view Don’s personal web page visit www.starks familyfh.com. Arrangements by Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.