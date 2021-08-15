Donald Lee Smith, 84, of South Haven, MI, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021.
Don was born May 16, 1937 in Muskogee, Okla., the son of Aron James Smith and Ruby Alice (Morrison) Smith.
Don was an all-around basketball enthusiast, he enjoyed both playing basketball and coaching. Another passion Don had was cars. He enjoyed trading cars often and especially found enjoyment driving fast cars. He enjoyed stopping at garage sales and flea markets and watching football and old Westerns. Most important to Don was spending time with his family and remaining dedicated to his faith, attending the United Church of God.
Don is survived by his four daughters, Deborah Lutz, Nina (Jim) Davis, Susan (Terry) Paladino and Alicia (Brent) Kissinger; two sons, David (Lucinda) Dennis and James Aaron Smith; step-children, Laura, Walter, Clint and Kathy Radney; brother, Larry (Wanda) Smith; and two sisters, Adean Pitts and Lucy Gould. Also surviving are many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his wives, Martha in 1965, Patricia in 1997 and Beatrice in 2013, his son, Russell Lee Smith, brother-in-law, Lloyd Pitts and his son in law, Timothy J. Lutz.
Cremation will take place. There will be a visitation and luncheon from 1-2:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 at the South Haven American Legion, Edward W. Thompson Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven, followed by a Celebration of his life from 2:30 p.m.-3 p.m. Please join us.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Al-Van Humane Society, P.O. Box 421, South Haven, MI, 49090.
