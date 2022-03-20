Donna Jean (Hill) Carr passed away peacefully, March 12, 2022, at her home in South Haven. She was born in 1936 in Olgesby, Ill. to Angelina and Harry Hill. She married the late Stanley H. Carr, July 21, 1956 in Olgesby. They shared 49 years together before he passed away in 2005.
Donna worked at Bohn Aluminum, she then worked at Michigan Fruit Canners, retiring after 25 years. She enjoyed bowling, word searches and spending time with family and friends.
Donna is preceded in death by her parents, Angelina and Harry; brothers, Harry R. Hill Jr., Robert R. Hill and William Hill; and also by granddaughter Jamie N. Carr.
Donna leaves behind her 3 sons, Michael (Kristina) Carr and Stanley Jr. (Norma) Carr, both of South Haven, and Casey Carr of Missouri; 4 grandchildren, Sara (Kelly), Lou, Alex and Garrett and 3 great-grandchildren, Amanda, Brooklynn and Brendan. She is also survived by her sister Catherine C. Wendel and brother George E. Hill, both of Illinois; sisters-in-law Virginia Naggy and Linda Beckwith of Michigan and David Carr of North Carolina; several nieces, nephews and special friend Deb Chamberlois.
A celebration of life for Donna will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Caring Circle Hospice. In lieu of flowers please make donations to The American Cancer Society. To view Donna’s personal web page, please visit www.starksfamilyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services. 269-637-0333