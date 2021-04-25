Dori L. Peltz, 59, of Berrien Springs, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021 at the Ridge Ladd Adult Foster Care Facility in Berrien Springs. She was born March 21, 1962 to Donald R. and Barbara R. (Hopp) Peltz in Warren.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Dori is survived by her sisters – Carol (Darrel) Beebe of St. Joseph and Patti (Bradley) Peltz-Johnson of Fennville, niece – Caydee (Taylor) Kearney, nephew – Derek (Cynthia) Beebe and five great nieces and nephews.
Dori’s family cannot begin to adequately thank Dori’s many caretakers at Ladd AFC home, Caring Circle of Lakeland, as well as many others, for their kindness and dedication in caring for those with physical and mental limitations with the utmost dignity and respect.
Private family services will be held. Dori will be laid to rest at Peace Lutheran Memorial Garden in South Haven, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to the Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance at 8737 Colesville Road, Suite 400, Silver Spring, MD 20910 in Dori’s honor. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guest book at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
