Doris June Fragoules (Geresy), 91, loving mother, sister, and grandmother, peacefully passed away at her life-long home in Bangor on Saturday evening, July 31, 2021 with her family by her side.
Doris was born on Sept. 29, 1929 in Ecorse, to Louis and Helen Geresy. When Doris was in high school, the Geresy family moved across the state to Bangor where she caught the eye of George T. Fragoules.
The young couple married in 1948 and went on to raise 4 loving children. With an ever-expanding family of grandchildren, Doris never slowed down from her dedication to the well-being of others. Her presence will be forever felt by all who knew her as she imparted an appreciation for life’s simple yet profound joy of being present in the moment with the people you love. She had a laugh that was contagious, and a smile that lit up every room.
Doris is survived by her children, Karen (Acerra), Kathy, Larry and Denise (Pigozzi Nordby), along with several loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to the Bangor Chapel, D.L. Miller Funeral Home, www.dlmillerfuneralhome.com.