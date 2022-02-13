Dorothy Appleyard, 76, of Kalamazoo and formerly of South Haven, died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. She died at Rose Arbor Hospice with family at her side, one day after suffering a stroke. Born Dorothy Marie Jones on Feb 10, 1945 in Dexter, Mo., she moved with her family to South Haven when she was a young child.
Dorothy graduated from South Haven High School in 1963. On Oct. 14, 1967 she married the love of her life, Ed Appleyard. Dorothy was an avid antique collector and, with Ed, enjoyed buying and rehabilitating older homes. Beautiful gardens that Dorothy carefully cultivated were always on display outside those homes. In the 1980s, Dorothy co-owned a retail store downtown, not far from the Appleyard photo studio founded by Ed’s grandfather.
A strong advocate for the environment and social justice, Dorothy served on the South Haven Parks Commission. In 2005, she was elected mayor of South Haven and re-elected to a second two-year term in 2007. As mayor, Dorothy championed smart economic growth in the community as well as safety on the pier and at its beaches. She and Ed moved to Kalamazoo in 2017 to be closer to their daughters and grandchildren. That year, the South Haven branch of the AAUW honored Dorothy and Ed with its Heritage Award for their many contributions to their beloved hometown.
Dorothy and Ed maintained a closely knit network of friends in South Haven. In 2017, she wrote on Facebook, “We traditionally spend Memorial Day afternoon with old friends in South Haven. Today we continued that tradition and it was very special to know that these friends will always be close no matter where we live.” That fall, she and Ed celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
In addition to Ed, Dorothy is survived by their daughters, Kristen (Mickey) Ciokajlo of Kalamazoo and Susan (Bob) Arrowood of Battle Creek, and grandchildren Sophia, Edwin, Duane and Samuel, and brothers-in-law Richard and Mike. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Bernice, sister Joann, brother Dale, and sister-in-law Rhea. No services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Historical Association of South Haven: 355 Hubbard Street, South Haven, MI 49090, Al-Van Humane Society: 07591 Blue Star Hwy #9769, South Haven Charter Twp, MI 49090, and Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy: 8395 East Main St. Galesburg, MI 49053.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 269-556-9450.