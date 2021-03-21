Dorothy “Boots” McKinney, 87, of Fennville, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021 peacefully in her home under hospice care. She was born March 24, 1933 to Finus and Tina (Canup) York in Benton, Ky.
Dorothy married Ray “Bob” McKinney, Jr. on Oct. 14, 1950 in Detroit, and they shared 58 years of marriage before his passing in 2008.
Dorothy worked as post carrier for U.S. Postal Service and other various jobs throughout her life. A creative spirit, she enjoyed crocheting, floral arranging and antiquing. Dorothy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great great-grandmother and loved hosting family gatherings.
While her children were in school, she was the president of the PTA. Dorothy was an active member of the Elks Club and Saugatuck United Methodist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ray “Bob” McKinney, Jr., sons – Roger and Kevin McKinney and siblings – James “Cook” York, Mary “Sis” Uksa and Vernon “Trigger” York.
Dorothy is survived by her children – Gary (Rose) McKinney of Washington, Mich., Sherry (Rick) Vorel of Pier Cove and Gregory McKinney of Tennessee; grandchildren – Colleen, Gary Lee, Greg Jr., Kevin, Josh, Robert and Christian; 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
Visitation was held from 2-4 p.m., Friday, March 19, 2021 at Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven. Funeral services took place at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the funeral home with Pastor Rick Vorel officiating. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
