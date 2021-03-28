Dorothy Elaine McDonald of Benton Harbor was born July 26, 1947 to the union of Leonard Jordan and Ida Lucille Burton of South Haven. She made her heavenly transition Monday, March 15, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard Jordan and Ida Townsel; siblings, Blanche Jordan, Leonard Jordan II, Lawrence Jordan and Richard Jordan.
Dorothy leaves to cherish her memories: children, Cynthia Thomas of Woodbridge, Va.; Levi McDonald, Jr. of Milwaukee, Wis.; siblings, Judy Walker of Los Angeles, Calif., Bernice (Ralph) Cunningham of Kalamazoo, Curtis (Sheila) Jordan of Milwaukee, Wis. and Gwendolyn (Robert) Maggard of Augusta, Ga.; grandchildren – Kayla Edwards of Woodbridge, Va. and Christian McDonald-Dillion of Atlanta, Ga.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A Wake was from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Emmanuel Community Church in South Haven. Funeral services followed the wake at 11 a.m. at the church with Pastor Corey Cunningham officiating. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guest book at www. FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home of South Haven 269-637-0333.