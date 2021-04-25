Dorothy Jane (Reece) Leach, 65, of South Haven, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Holland Hospital. She was born July 4, 1955 in South Bend, Ind.
Dorothy married the love of her life, David Leach, Sr., on Dec. 25, 1973 in South Bend. They shared 47 years in marriage. Dorothy enjoyed crafting and reading. She especially enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren and attending their numerous activities.
She is preceded in death by her daughter – Amanda Spencer; mother and father-in-law – Doris and Fred Leach.
Dorothy is survived by her husband – David Leach, Sr. of South Haven; children – David (Hope) Leach, Jr. of South Haven and Olivia (Charles) Bosma of South Haven; grandchildren – Mason and Zoey Leach, Tyler Leach, Alyssa and Jacob Bosma and Cobey and Alexis Spencer; sisters-in-law – Sandy (Mike) White and Sharon Leach; brother-in-law – Bruce Leach; and long time childhood friend – Linda Kerchner-Scheibelhut.
Visitation will be held from 3-4 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Bethel Baptist Church in South Haven. Memorial services will follow the visitation at 4 p.m. with Pastor Gary Guthrie officiating at the church. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at www. FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven, 637-0333.