Dorothy Margaret Davis, 76, of Bangor, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022 at Douglas Cove Nursing Center. Dorothy was born May 31, 1945 in Watervliet, daughter of the late Vern and Margaret Schoonover and had lived the majority of her life in the Bangor area. Dorothy loved going for long walks and cherished her dogs. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother and loved the Lord.
Surviving are her husband Michael; her children, Michael (Keisha Marie) Davis and Lisa Lynn (David) Doran; grandchildren, Charlotte, Kiegan, Hayden, Cameron and Christopher.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a grandson Blade Scott Palmer and her siblings.
The family will meet friends from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at the Bangor Chapel, D. L. Miller Funeral Home, www.dlmillerfuneralhome.com. Interment will take place in Coloma Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Al Van Humane Society, South Haven.