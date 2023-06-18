A Celebration of Life for Dr. Linda D. Meeks will be held Saturday, July 8, 2023 from 3-6 pm at the American Legion Post, 19 N. Center St., in Bangor. After a time of gathering and greeting, at 4:30 p.m., military honors will be performed and reminisces of Linda will be shared.
Linda was the daughter of Tillis and Bessie O. Meeks of South Haven. She was born July 20, 1962 and died July 10, 2022. She graduated from L. C. Mohr High School, class of 1980. She received her bachelor’s degree from Central Michigan University, an M.B.A. from Western Michigan University, and a Ph.D. from Michigan State University.
Linda served 8 years in the United States Army and Army Reserves and earned the rank of SPC E4. She was a project manager for Shoreline Bank and worked in higher education, with 12 years at Michigan State University as well as work at Lake Michigan College and Davenport University. She was serving on the South Haven Township Planning Commission until ill health made her step down in the spring of 2022.
Linda leaves behind nephew Steven Meeks, nieces Keisha Todd and Imani Meeks, four great-nieces and a great-great nephew as well as many friends.