Earl C. Hansen, 86 of South Haven, passed away, Friday, July 1, 2022 at Golden Orchards of Fennville, surrounded by loving family. Born on Jan. 10, 1936 in South Haven to John and Pauline Hansen. United in marriage on June 17, 1966 to Peggy Gould.
Earl is survived by his wife of 56 years Peggy; children, Gary (Cheri) Hansen, John Hansen and Amy (Trent) Whitney. He is also survived by grandchildren, Corey (Jasmine) Hansen, Tyler (Faith) Hansen, Marina (Jordan) Moore and Timothy Quackenbush; and many nieces and nephews.
Earl is preceded in death by his parents, John and Pauline and siblings, John Hansen, Ileen Muth, Evelyn Schlipp and Jean Dykstra.
Above all else in his life, Earl valued his faith and his family the most. Earl grew up in St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church. He was a very faithful and active member of the church, serving as an officer and on the Church Council. Earl worked at Auto Specialties in Hartford for 23 years as a set-up man, then worked for South Haven Public Schools as a custodian for 15 years from 1983-1998. Earl spent his free time wood working, hunting, fishing and bowling. He was an avid Detroit Lions football fan. Earl and Peggy spent the last 14 years wintering in Harlingen, Texas. There he thoroughly enjoyed the warm weather, working in the woodshop, concerts and dancing, especially the polka. Earl was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Visitation for Earl will be held from noon until the time of the memorial service at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 9, 2022 at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 718 Arbor Ct. South Haven, MI, 49090. Pastor Stephen Daley will officiate. Internment will take place following the memorial service at Arlington Hills Cemetery in Bangor. Please make donations in honor of Earl to St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church. To view Earl’s personal webpage please visit www.starks familyfh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.