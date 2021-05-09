Edith Anne “Grannie” Fields, was born Oct. 17, 1922 to William Thomas and Mary Vernon (Wright) Davis in Lauderdale County, Ala. She went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at South Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Community in South Haven, at the age of 98.
She married Frank Fields on June 27, 1942 and they spent 41 years of marriage together before his passing in 1983. Edith worked as a supervisor at Adams Electronics for 28 years. She also worked as a housekeeper at the hospital for 22 years. She enjoyed volunteering at South Haven Community Hospital.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and four siblings – Andrew “Slim” Davis, Georgia (Barry) Minton, Kathryn (Leonard) Etienne and Eva Nell (J.C.) Shelton.
Edith is survived by her children – James (Peggy) Fields of South Haven and Brenda (Mike) Balfour of Bangor; seven grandchildren – Brett (Christy), Leah (Mike), Corey, Chris (Amanda), Elise (Fred), Julaine (Nick) and Nick (Laura); nine great-grandchildren – Aiden, Josiah, Makenna, Kylie, Jackson, Makayla, Mason, Stella and Lorelei; and two nephews who she adopted as sons – Jeff (Brenda) and Scott (Renee) Shelton.
Visitation took place from 12:30-1 p.m., Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven. Funeral services followed at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Rodney Walker officiating. Edith was laid to rest at North Shore Memory Gardens in Hagar Township. Memorials may be made in Edith’s honor to Church of Christ at 73121 M-43 Highway, South Haven, MI 49090. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guest book at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
