Edna M. Lents, 87, of South Haven passed away Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 in Allegan. She was born March 14, 1935 in Leachville Ark. to Arvil and Geneva McCain and united in marriage to the late Freeman Lents, June 14, 1952 in Benton Harbor.
Edna is survived by son DeWayne (Sandy) Lents, grandson Matthew (Kate) Lents and great-grandson Lincoln Lents. She is also survived by siblings Lorretta (Rick) Ethridge and Vernon (Lilly Wood) McCain.
She is preceded in death by parents Arville and Geneva McCain and husband of 45 years, Freeman Lents, and wonderful companion Donald L. Wycoff.
Edna retired from B.C.I.S.D Blossomland Learning Center in Berrien Springs where she loved her students and her teachers as if they were her own. Edna was known for her friendliness and for being very outgoing. She never met a stranger, she loved people and loved working in her flower garden.
Visitation for Edna was Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 at Filbrandt Chapel, 1076 S. Bailey Ave, South Haven, MI, 49090 from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Minister Brian DeLong and Pastor Phillip Haner officiated. Edna was laid to rest Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 next to her late husband Freeman, in Crystal Springs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Wings Home or Wings of Hope. To view Edna’s personal web page please visit: www.starksfamilyfh.com Arrangements are entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.