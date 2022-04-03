Edward Allen Johnson, 73 of South Haven, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022. He was born on June 6, 1948, in Weeksbury, Ky. to Christopher and Gracie Johnson. He was united in marriage to the late Peggy Lou Johnson.
Edward is survived by his son Jody Johnson; grandson Kyle Williams, granddaughter Katie (Joey) Rayborn and great-granddaughter Rowen Williams. He is also survived by siblings Eddie (Donna) Johnson, Helen Johnson and Brenda Shipman.
He is preceded in death by his parents and wife Peggy Lou Johnson.
Edward worked as a coal miner in Kentucky. Once in Michigan he met and married Peggy Lou Johnson. He then worked around South Haven in several different manufacturing jobs. Edward has been described as Fire and Ice but was a loving man who loved spending time with his grandkids. He loved to fish and take long walks in the woods. A very loyal man, once your friend, always your friend.
A memorial visitation for Edward took place at 3 p.m. until time of memorial service at 4 p.m., Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Filbrandt Chapel Funeral Home, 1076 S. Bailey Ave, South Haven. Pastor Ron Hall officiated. To view Edwards personal webpage please visit; www.starksfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 269-637-0333