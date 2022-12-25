Edward Charles Burkert of Whitehall died at home, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 following a year-long struggle with stage 4 cancer.
Ed was born Feb. 26, 1957 in Beech Grove, Ind. to Edward F. and Mary Jo Burkert, the oldest of five children. He worked at and retired from Howmet Corp. in Whitehall after more than 40 years of service, and was a guiding light for his family and siblings.
Ed is survived by his wife, Ruth; three children: Edward (Heather) Burkert of Whitehall, Michael Burkert of Whitehall and Melissa (Landon) Lapham of North Muskegon; three siblings: Paul Burkert of Muskegon, Philip Burkert of Gurnee, Ill. and Rebecca (Don) Kark of South Haven; along with nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, John Burkert.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.