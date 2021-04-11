Edwin Augustus Green, 83, of Covert, Michigan, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021 after a long and fulfilling life. He was born Jan. 21, 1938 to John R. Green, Sr. and Mabel Marie (West) Green in Kalamazoo.
Ed attended Bangor Public Schools. He married Catherin Dawson on July 2, 1960. They shared 60 years together. Ed worked at Du-Wel for 30 years before their closing. He later worked with the Kalamazoo Gazette.
Ed’s passions included his family, friends, neighborhood and being out on the road; especially on his motorcycle.
He is preceded in death by his parents – John and Mabel; brothers – John R. Green, Jr. and John Green; daughter – Deborah Green and cousin – George West, Jr.
Ed is survived by his wife – Catherine Green of Covert; children – Dawn Marie (Green) Everett and Leslie Ann Green, both of Covert; grandchildren – Christian Alexander Everett of Colorado Springs, Colo. and Megan Elisabeth Everett of Covert; sister – Phyllis Green of Kalamazoo; as well as a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, brother-in-law and sisters-in-law and friends.
Wake was from noon-1 p.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven. Funeral services followed the wake at 1 p.m. with Pastor Fred Madden officiating at the funeral home. Ed was laid to rest at Hicks Cemetery in Arlington Township. Contributions may be made in Ed’s memory to Caring Circle of Lakeland, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, MI 49085. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven, 637-0333.