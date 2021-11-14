Eileen Kindlinger passed away at her assisted living home in Bangor, attended by angels there, seen and unseen.
Eileen was born in Baltimore to Sylvia (Grossman) and Herman Lazarowitz. As a child, she moved with her family to Brooklyn, N.Y., where she lived until her family moved to Detroit when she was 16 years old.
She married John Kerr in 1956. He tragically passed away in 1960 at the age of 25 as the result of an auto accident. They had two children together.
Eileen married Peter Kindlinger in 1963, and moved to Milford, Mich., where they lived for many years. After he passed away in 1996, Eileen moved to South Lyon (Lake Angela) and spent winters in Florida. She moved to the South Haven area six years ago to be closer to her daughter.
Eileen was very proud of her work history in her younger years as a telephone switchboard operator and waitress at Stouffer’s restaurant at Northland in Detroit. She also volunteered to assist with elections while living in Milford.
Eileen enjoyed music and singing, and participated in several stage productions sponsored by the Novi Senior Players. She enjoyed playing cards, watching movies and socializing in general. However, she was known far and wide as the “bingo queen” and never declined an opportunity to play.
Eileen was preceded in death by her parents; her younger siblings, Gerald Lazarowitz, Michael Daniels, Wanda Defer; and her niece, Ruth Ritzema. She is survived by her daughter, Vicky Kerr, (husband Philip Thompson) of South Haven; her son, John Kerr of Milford, Mich.; and her beloved granddaughter, Kasey Kerr (husband Craig Duff) of Linden, Mich.
Cremation has taken place, and a private memorial service for family and friends will be held in the future.
Donations can be made to Catholic Social Services of Washtenaw County, where her granddaughter is a senior director, online at csswashtenaw.org/donate, or mailed to Catholic Social Services of Washtenaw County, 4925 Packard Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48451.
