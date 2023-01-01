Mrs. Elaine Lourene Norton, age 88, of South Haven, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. She was born in Flint on Sept. 19, 1934 to Henry and Helen (Williams) Viola and married Rev. Elwood Norton on Oct. 3, 1953.
Mrs. Norton graduated Valedictorian from Kearsley High School in Flint and then went on to receive an Education Certificate from Grand Rapids School of the Bible and Music. Elaine was a member of Pullman Bible Church and dedicated much of her life to supporting her husband in his career as a minister.
She is survived by her husband Elwood; son, Vince (Jean) Norton; daughter, Vonelle (Steve Rutherford) Swanson; grandchildren, Michael Norris and Callie Norris; great-grandchild, Miles Norris and nine nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister Donna McKee, nephew Sam McKee and her great-grandson Mason Norris
Visitation was at 10 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 at Pullman Bible Church in Pullman. Funeral services followed at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 at the church with Dr. Jeffrey Stephens and Rev. Darwin Hassert officiating. Interment will be at a later date and with family only in Fort Custer National Cemetery. Lunch to follow the service.
Memorials can be made to Pullman Bible Church, 5508 109th Ave, Pullman, MI 49450 or Child Evangelism Fellowship. Please visit www.clock funeralhome.com to leave a memory or sign the online guestbook. Arrangements by Clock Funeral Home, Muskegon.