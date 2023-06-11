Elena Mejia De Vargas, 58, of South Haven, peacefully passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023, at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo.
Visitation took place at Filbrandt Chapel in South Haven on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 from 3 p.m.-9 p.m. The mass of Christian burial was at St. Basil Catholic Church on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. with Fr. German Perez officiating.
Elena was laid to rest in Monks Cemetery, Geneva Township.
She was born Aug. 1, 1964 in Morelia, Michoacan, Mexico to Juan Mejia and Isabel (Alfaro) Mejia.
Elena married Leonel on Jan. 21, 1985. They shared 38 years of marriage. Elena enjoyed going to the casino, playing candy crush, gardening and flowers. She was an amazing cook and loved making Flan dessert. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.
Elena is survived by her loving husband, Leonel Vargas Zarco; children: Rigoberto (Sonia) Vargas of Bangor, Javier (Manuela) Vargas of Bangor, Daniel (Rosa) Vargas of South Haven and Araceli (Hugo) Andaya of South Haven; and eight brothers and sisters: Genaro, Emelia, Elia, Isabel, Juan, Maria, Carmen and Rosalba. Also surviving are eight grandchildren.
Elena was preceded in death by her brother, Miguel.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.