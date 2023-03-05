Elizabeth “Betsy” Sperry Shehigian, 61, of Boulder, Colo. passed away Feb. 9, 2023 due to complications of ALS. She was born Nov. 17, 1961 in South Haven to J. Glenn and Sylvia Sperry.
Betsy married James “Jim” Shehigian on Sept. 22, 1990 in South Haven. Together they enjoyed 32 years of marriage. Betsy attended Kalamazoo College earning her BA and earned her MA at American University in Washington, DC.
She is survived by her husband Jim and their children Nicholas and Sarah. She is survived by her mother Sylvia of South Haven, brothers Scott (Karen) Sperry of Kalamazoo and David Sperry of Bolton, Mass;, mother-in-law Judy Shehigian of Kalamazoo; sister-in-law Dana (Jon) Deimel of Grosse Pointe Farms; brother-in-law Thomas (Ruth) of Harbor Springs and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father Glenn and father-in-law John.
Betsy had a lovely soprano voice and sang in multiple choirs in Michigan. She was also a talented actress, performing in productions in high school, at Interlochen and in Kalamazoo. Her career was in performing arts management. She was employed by Court Theater at the University of Chicago, and Wolftrap National Park for the Performing Arts in Vienna, Va. Later, her career shifted to education where she was an advisor to the talented and gifted program in the Boulder Valley School District. She was also an active supporter of Boulder Country 4H and the Boulder County Fair 4H livestock programs.
Betsy grew up hiking, fishing, camping, and enjoying the outdoors, especially on Lake Michigan. She was a gourmet chef much to the delight of her family and friends. She created countless jar of unique jams for gifts and fundraisers. Betsy was recognized as an active and valued volunteer in the communities in which she lived.
A Celebration of Life will be held in South Haven, Michigan at the First United Methodist Church on April 15, 2023, Pastor Stephanie Norton officiating. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-noon, followed by the Celebration of Life Service at noon, and then a luncheon immediately following. A Celebration of Life will also be held in Boulder, Colo. at a later date. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to The ALS Association Rocky Mountain Chapter, 10855 Dover Street, Suite 500, Westminster, CO 80021 (www. alsarockymountain.org).