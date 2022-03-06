Ella May Covey passed away Jan. 31, 2022. One day before her 98 birthday. She was born in San Diego, Calif. to Birdie (Gregory) Reynolds and Frank Reynolds.
Ella married Robert ( Bob) Covey in September 1941. They raised Five children: Bonnie, (William) Poindexter, Kathy, (Max) Poindexter, Betty, (Thomas) Bongiorno, Robert Covey and Rebecca (Todd Block) Covey.
Ellie was a pioneer and a forward thinker, sometimes at the embarrassment of her children.
She was one of the first car hops at Tommy’s Drive Inn, (the original one on Blue Star Highway just North of 8th Avenue). She was one of the first teacher's aides (Maple Grove Elementary), she was a trimmer at the first Rubber Company that came to South Haven, she graduated from the School of Cosmetology in Benton Harbor, and worked at local beauty shops. She also worked at Zarys and Goodwill in Florida.
Ellie and Bob built four houses: two in South Haven, one on Swan Lake and one in Florida.
Ellie loved her Bingo and crosswords and did well at both. She was a skilled and tactical Euchre player and was hard to beat. She played several games the weekend that she passed. Ellie was always up for new places and new adventures. She enjoyed many mother-daughters trips, going to Reno, San Diego, West Virginia, Chicago, Savanna, and the UP of Michigan. She also made several trips: Florida to Michigan and Florida to Georgia with her son.
All can agree that she will be greatly missed, but we will keep her in our hearts with happy memories and gratitude for the example she set. Ellie inspired us all and her legacy of good humor, independent thinking and bold gusto for life will live on.
Ella May has been cremated per her wishes, A Zoom Memorial will be offered at 6 p.m., March 22, 2022 with details for attendance via Facebook through her daughter, Kathy Poindexter.