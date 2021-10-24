Ellen R. Backofen was born Aug. 6, 1924 at home in Homer along with her twin sister, Alice. The babies were so small they were put in shoe boxes on the stove door. Alice did not survive.
Ellen was raised in the Charlotte area along with her siblings, Carl, Agnes and Margaret. She graduated from Charlotte High School in 1942. She then traveled with her sister, Margaret, to California where she worked for the railroad. While living in California, she met Milton Backofen also from the Charlotte area. They were married July 25, 1945.
After the war they returned to Charlotte where they raised their daughters, Judy, Linda and Nancy. Ellen worked for Michigan Bell Telephone, Michigan Nations Bank and The 56th District Court. She was an active member of Charlotte Eastern Star and served as Worthy Matron. She supported the high school band program, bowled and played bridge. After retirement, Ellen split her time between her home at Duck Lake and Arcadia, Fla. She later moved to Scott Lake near Bloomingdale and then to South Haven to live with her daughter, Linda.
Ellen passed away at the Hanson Hospice Center, Oct. 19, 2021. She was 97 years old.
Ellen was preceded in death by her parents: Rena and Ed Farlin, her husband: Milton, a grandson Alex Lynam, her siblings and several nieces and nephews.
Ellen is survived by her children: Judy (Chuck) Ball of Mancelona, Linda (Allen) Crawford of South Haven and Nancy (Kenneth) Lynam of Palm Harbor, Fla. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Rena Ball, Weston Ball, Jessica Cifaldi, Mark Crawford and Joe Crawford; great-grandchildren: Maddisen, Aiden, Carly, Nicholas, Xander and Remy.
The family will always treasure the memories of the happy times at the lake, swimming, sailing, eating potato salad and making ice cream.
Visitation will be held from 2-3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 at Filbrandt Chapel in South Haven. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Eric M. Jarvis officiating. Ellen will be laid to rest at Maple Hill Cemetery in Charlotte. Memorial Contributions can be made in Ellen’s name to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma, City OK 73123. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guest book at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Chapel Starks Family Funeral Home of South Haven 269-637-0333.